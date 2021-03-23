NZ vs BAN: WATCH – James Neesham exhibits his ‘football skills’ to run out Tamim Iqbal in Christchurch ODI

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham displayed his outstanding football skills in the second One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. During the first innings, Neesham ran out Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal with some fancy footwork.

It all happened in the 31st over when Neesham bowled a back of a length delivery around off-stump, and Mushfiqur Rahim tapped it softly in the crease near him and called for a quick single.

Tamim, who was at the non-strikers’ end, responded to his partner. However, Neesham stormed towards the strikers’ end quickly and flicked the ball with his left leg onto the stumps to end Tamim’s 788-run knock.

Here is the video:

It's the golden a̶r̶m̶ boot!@JimmyNeesh with some tidy footwork to run out Tamim Iqbal for a well made 78. Tune in live, only on Spark Sport #NZvBAN ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/pVx480PPpz — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 23, 2021

Earlier, the hosts won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first. The decision went in Kiwis way as Liton Das was dismissed for a duck in the second over by Matt Henry. Tamim and Soumya Sarkar then steadied Bangladesh’s ship by adding 81 runs for the second wicket before Mitchell Santner sent Soumya back for 32.

Rahim joined his skipper at the crease, and the pair put together another crucial partnership to take the visitors score to 133/2.

After Tamim’s dismissal, Mohammad Mithun provided a much-needed push to the Bangladesh innings. He smashed an unbeaten 73 off just 57 deliveries, with the help of six fours and two sixes, to take Bangladesh to a competitive total of 271/6 in their allotted 50 overs.

For the Black Caps, Santner picked up two wickets while Trent Boult, Henry and Kyle Jamieson bagged one scalp each.