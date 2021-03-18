Parthiv Patel explains why Mumbai Indians bought Piyush Chawla at the IPL 2021 Auction

Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 2.4 crore at the IPL 2021 auction last month. The 32-year-old was released by Chennai Super Kings, who had earlier bought him for a whopping INR 6.75 crore, ahead of the mini-auction this year.

Former India wicketkeeper and MI’ talent scout Parthiv Patel explained the reason behind Chawla’s purchase. Patel mentioned that MI needed an experienced spinner in their bowling attack and hence went after the Aligarh-born leggie.

“He knows how to bowl on Chennai wicket or on slow and low wickets. So, I think Mumbai Indians have covered all their bases. It depends on where they are playing, so it won’t be a disadvantage. That’s what champions can do, even after winning a tournament they try and fill spots, and that’s exactly what Mumbai Indians have done,” Parthiv said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“I don’t think it is a disadvantage for Mumbai Indians, because if you look at the Mumbai Indians squad last year, there was only one thing which everyone could notice; they didn’t have an experienced spinner. They have Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar, but they needed someone experienced, and that’s what Mumbai Indians did in this auction. They got Piyush Chawla, a very experienced campaigner in IPL,” added Patel.

Chawla has played for numerous franchises throughout his IPL career and received varying degrees of success. He is third on the list of leading wicket-takers in the IPL. With 156 scalps in 164 games, he is now just behind Lasith Malinga (170) and Amit Mishra (160).