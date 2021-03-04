PCB postpones PSL 2021 after seven players test positive for Covid-19

The sixth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has been indefinitely postponed due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 positive cases in Karachi. The decision was taken in the meeting held between the organising committee and the team owners along with the management on Thursday (March 4).

After three positive cases were reported, the organising committee decided to call for a meeting. The COVID-19 positive included Quetta Gladiators batsman Tom Banton and Karachi Kings’ fielding coach Kamran Khan.

“The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on February 20,” stated an official release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricbuzz.

The next step of PCB is to put the focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants. PCB is also paying attention to the arrangement of repeated PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides.

So far, fourteen matches have been completed out of the scheduled 34 games in the tournament. The board also made it clear that the new cases were not from any of the teams who played in Wednesday’s double-header fixture, featuring Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators.

Even the previous edition of the tournament had to go through the postponement procedure as COVID-19 cases were spotted just ahead of the knockout fixtures. However, the PCB successfully rescheduled and hosted the event in November last year.