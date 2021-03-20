Players with the most number of sixes in each over of IPL

The fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway from April 9, with reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener.

Unlike the previous season held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the upcoming IPL 2021 will entirely take place in India. However, the coronavirus scare has forced BCCI to stage the marquee event only in six cities.

Just like every season, the IPL 2021 is expected to entertain fans with a dose of high-scoring matches and world-class batsman sending the white leather into the stands. In the previous season, the stroke makers displayed their ‘A-Game’ and hit as many as 734 sixes, with Ishan Kishan smashing the most number of sixes (30).

When it comes to most sixes in an over, Rahul Tewatia, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder, did the magic in IPL 2020. He had taken Sheldon Cottrell to the cleaners and hit five sixes in an over.

Speaking about the highest number of sixes in a particular over, Chris Gayle, the West Indies superstar, tops the charts in total figures. Gayle is ahead of everyone in relation to smashing the majority of maximums in each over.

In the very first over figures, Gayle shares the top position with another six-hitting specialist Virender Sehwag. Both have scored 12 maximums in the first over of IPL games. From second over to ninth, the ‘Universe Boss’ single-handedly dominates as he has smashed the most number of sixes in these overs.

When it comes to finishers, Kieron Pollard, AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni completely own the slog overs. While Pollard has hit the highest number of sixes in 14th, 15th and 17th over, De Villiers managed to rock the charts in 16th and 19th over.

Dhoni, who has scored 216 sixes in IPL history, has smashed the most number of maximums in the 18th and 20th over. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper has cleared the rope 34 times in the 18th over while 49 times he has sent the ball into the stands in the final over.

Most sixes in each over of IPL: