Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya likely to get ODI call-up; Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal could be overlooked

This week, the BCCI will announce India’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against England. After the culmination of the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy, there are few players who could receive their maiden call-up in the 50-overs squad for India.

Karnataka seamer Prasidh Krishna has impressed the selectors with his 14-wicket haul in the domestic competition, according to a report in Cricbuzz.

He could join Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and T Natarajan for England ODIs. Jasprit Bumrah has been reported to be missing another white ball series after getting married to TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Monday (March 15).

On the other hand, Baroda all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who is yet to make his ODI debut, is also likely to join the India squad for the 50-overs leg, following a good run of form in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored two unbeaten centuries and two half-centuries.

However, top-performers like Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw and Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal are likely to be ignored. There is no opening slot for the duo with Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill around.

Also, Ravindra Jadeja, who is still recovering from his left-hand thumb injury, will remain on the sidelines.

The three-match ODI series between India and England will be played in Pune, starting March 23.