Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings appoint a new bowling coach for IPL 2021

Punjab Kings, who have overhauled their side as well as their name ahead of the upcoming IPL – after being Kings XI Punjab for 13 seasons – had former South African pacer Charl Langeveldt as their designated bowling coach last season, with a list of support staffers that includes Anil Kumble, Andy Flower, Jonty Rhodes and Wasim Jaffer.

For the 2021 edition, the Bollywood actress Preity Zinta co-owned franchise has roped in former Australian first-class cricketer Damien Wright as their new bowling coach.

The 45-year-old Wright, who was also the head coach of Bangladesh’s U-19 cricket team, c.

“I am delighted to come on board as bowling coach for Punjab Kings. The team looks great and there is tremendous potential in this squad and I look forward to working alongside an amazing support staff team this season of the IPL,” Wright said after taking over the position.

Wright has worked with Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) and also served as the bowling coach of the New Zealand cricket team.

“He brings in a great deal of experience and will definitely help strengthen our team. We look forward to working with him this edition of the IPL,” Kumble said.

Punjab Kings will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on April 12.