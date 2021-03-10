Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Schedule with Dates, Match Timings and Venues

The newly rebranded Punjab Kings (PBKS) will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mumbai. Named Kings XI Punjab until last year, the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise made a promising start in the 2020 edition with captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal piling up the runs in the initial stage of the tournament.
However, Punjab’s fortunes waned in the middle half of the season. West Indies veteran Chris Gayle’s inclusion in the second half was too little too late for Rahul & Co. as they failed to book a place in the final four.
At IPL 2021, PBKS will play a maximum of five games in Bengaluru and the remaining nine matches in Ahmedabad (4), Mumbai (3) and Chennai (2), respectively.
Here’s PBKS schedule for IPL 2021:
- April 12, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai
- April 16, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai
- April 18, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai
- April 21, 03:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai
- April 23, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai
- April 26, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad
- April 30, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad
- May 02, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad
- May 06, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad
- May 09, 03:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore
- May 13, 03:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore
- May 15, 07:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore
- May 19, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore
- May 22, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore