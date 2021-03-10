Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Schedule with Dates, Match Timings and Venues

The newly rebranded Punjab Kings (PBKS) will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mumbai. Named Kings XI Punjab until last year, the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise made a promising start in the 2020 edition with captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal piling up the runs in the initial stage of the tournament.

However, Punjab’s fortunes waned in the middle half of the season. West Indies veteran Chris Gayle’s inclusion in the second half was too little too late for Rahul & Co. as they failed to book a place in the final four.

At IPL 2021, PBKS will play a maximum of five games in Bengaluru and the remaining nine matches in Ahmedabad (4), Mumbai (3) and Chennai (2), respectively.

Here’s PBKS schedule for IPL 2021: