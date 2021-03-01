PSL 2021: Dale Steyn lashes out at Simon Doull for his ‘mid-life crisis’ comment

Posted On / /

  • Dale Steyn criticised Simon Doull for his 'hairstyle' remark during a PSL 2021 fixture.

  • Steyn urged commentators to do their job and not to talk about someone's personal choices.

PSL 2021: Dale Steyn lashes out at Simon Doull for his ‘mid-life crisis’ comment
Simon Doull, Dale Steyn (Image Source: Twitter)

Veteran South African paceman Dale Steyn has expressed his annoyance over a remark made by cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull. It all happened on Friday (February 26) when Steyn appeared for his first game in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 for Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi.

The moment took place when the cameras spotted Steyn, who was sitting in the dressing room. That’s when Doull remarked that the senior Proteas speedster was having “a little mid-life crisis with that hair”. David Gower, the former England skipper who was also commentating alongside Doull, called it “lockdown hair”.

However, this didn’t go down well with Steyn as he lashed out at former New Zealand international, stating that commentators should stick to their job and not talk about anybody’s hairstyle, weight etc.

“If your job is to talk about the game, then do that. But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle etc. or even hairstyles, then I’m afraid I have no time for you as a human. You and anyone else like that, to be fair,” tweeted the Phalaborwa Express.

Steyn also thanked his fans for the support and revealed how happy he was to play in front of the crowd again.

“That’s all I have to say. It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again; cricket is so much better that way. We lost but hopefull to pull it together in our remaining games. Thanx for the support. Have a great weekend, everyone,” Steyn further wrote on Twitter.

Speaking about the game, Steyn went on to bag two wickets while conceding 44 runs in his quota of four overs. The Gladiators failed to defend their massive score of 198/7 against Zalmi, who made 202/7 with three balls to spare.

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Dale Steyn

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Posted On / 1 March 2021
Posted On / 1 March 2021
Posted On / 1 March 2021
Posted On / 1 March 2021
Posted On / 1 March 2021
Posted On / 28 February 2021
Posted On / 28 February 2021
Posted On / 28 February 2021
Posted On / 28 February 2021
Posted On / 27 February 2021
Posted On / 27 February 2021
Posted On / 27 February 2021
Posted On / 27 February 2021
Posted On / 27 February 2021
Posted On / 26 February 2021
Posted On / 26 February 2021
Posted On / 26 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021