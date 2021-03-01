PSL 2021: Dale Steyn lashes out at Simon Doull for his ‘mid-life crisis’ comment

Veteran South African paceman Dale Steyn has expressed his annoyance over a remark made by cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull. It all happened on Friday (February 26) when Steyn appeared for his first game in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 for Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi.

The moment took place when the cameras spotted Steyn, who was sitting in the dressing room. That’s when Doull remarked that the senior Proteas speedster was having “a little mid-life crisis with that hair”. David Gower, the former England skipper who was also commentating alongside Doull, called it “lockdown hair”.

However, this didn’t go down well with Steyn as he lashed out at former New Zealand international, stating that commentators should stick to their job and not talk about anybody’s hairstyle, weight etc.

“If your job is to talk about the game, then do that. But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle etc. or even hairstyles, then I’m afraid I have no time for you as a human. You and anyone else like that, to be fair,” tweeted the Phalaborwa Express.

If your job is to talk about the game, then do that.

But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle etc or even hairstyles, then im afraid I have no time for you as a human.

You and anyone else like that to be fair. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 27, 2021

Steyn also thanked his fans for the support and revealed how happy he was to play in front of the crowd again.

“That’s all I have to say. It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again; cricket is so much better that way. We lost but hopefull to pull it together in our remaining games. Thanx for the support. Have a great weekend, everyone,” Steyn further wrote on Twitter.

That’s all I have to say. It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way.

We lost but hopefull to pull it together in our remaining games.

Thanx for the support

Have a great weekend everyone — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 27, 2021

Speaking about the game, Steyn went on to bag two wickets while conceding 44 runs in his quota of four overs. The Gladiators failed to defend their massive score of 198/7 against Zalmi, who made 202/7 with three balls to spare.