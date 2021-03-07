Road Safety World Series: Tharanga & Dilshan guide Sri Lanka Legends to victory over West Indies Legends

In the 6th match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series, Upul Tharanga scored an unbeaten 53 off 35 balls and Tillakaratne Dilshan chipped in with a 37-ball 47 to star in Sri Lanka Legends’ 5-wicket win over the West Indies Legends.

After put in to bat first at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, the West Indies Legends with the help of captain Brian Lara’s 53 not out off 49 balls and all-rounder Dwayne Smith’s quickfire 47 posted 157/4 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. But the Islanders comfortably chased the total in 19 overs.

The years may go by but somethings never change. The #SLLvsWIL game will be one to remember. 👏 A massive congratulations to #SriLankaLegends on the victory. #YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/o4yfEvHhaA — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) March 6, 2021

Wining Captain and Man of the Match 😍 Sri Lanka Legends 🇱🇰🇱🇰🇱🇰🇱🇰🇱🇰🇱🇰🇱🇰 🏏⚾️🇱🇰 Road Safety World Series @upultharanga44 @23TMDilshan pic.twitter.com/C213XUKQZb — DANUSHKA ARAVINDA (@DanuskaAravinda) March 6, 2021

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends: Who said what

Tharanga, Player of the Match: “Pitch was really good. We got a good start. Me and Dilshan had really good partnership. We bowled really well. Only thing we lacked was in the fielding.”

Dilshan: “Want to thank the organising committee and those behind the scenes. Hope to carry this form until the final. Good toss to win with the dew factor. WI have a quality spin attack and dew worked against them. Tharanga is experienced player. We both opened for SL. He batted really well. Best thing is he finished the game.”

Tino Best: “Wasn’t enough runs. 170-175 may have been better. Very good batting wicket. Playing such a quality team like SL, have to put more runs. Felt good, felt strong. Haven’t bowled in a year. Competitive juices get in.”