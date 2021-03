Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Schedule with Dates, Match Timings and Venues

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play the opening game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.

The Virat Kohli-led team will play their first two matches in Chennai, followed by three fixtures in Mumbai.

The Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad will then host four matches of Challengers from April 27 to May 6, before the ‘Men in Red and Gold’ lands in Kolkata to play their remaining games.

The Bangalore franchise will play as many as three day matches and eleven night fixtures.

Here’s RCB schedule for IPL 2021: