Sachin Tendulkar shares a heartwarming note for Sunil Gavaskar on the 50th anniversary of his India debut

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shares a heartening not for former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar, who celebrated the 50th anniversary of his Test debut for India on Saturday.

Gavaskar played his maiden game on March 6, 1971, against West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The right-handed opening batsman scored an astounding 774 runs in that series and helped Ajit Wadekar-led side pull off an incredible series victory.

Over his glorious career, the Little Master went on to make many records and became one of the finest batsmen ever to play the game. He was the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in the longest format of the game.

Gavaskar was also part of the 1983 squad that went on to win India’s maiden World Cup in England. The Kapil Dev-led side defeated the West Indies in the summit clash at the Lord’s cricket ground to lift their maiden World Cup title.

Tendulkar said that Gavaskar was someone he always looked up to while growing up, which hasn’t changed. He termed Gavaskar as his hero.

“Fifty years ago, on this day, he took the cricketing world by storm. He scored 774 runs in his debut series, and each one of us growing up had a hero to look up to. India won the series in the West Indies and then in England, and all of a sudden, the sport in India had a new meaning,” wrote Tendulkar in his post.

“As a young boy, I knew I had someone to look up to and try and be like him. That has never changed. He remains my hero. Wish you a happy 50th in international cricket Mr Gavaskar. To every one of the 1971 team, a happy 50th anniversary. You all made us proud and showed us the light,” added Tendulkar.

A tribute to My Idol! 🏏🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/l6nP89pUQi — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also felicitated Gavaskar for his contribution to Indian cricket. BCCI secretary Mr Jay Shah honoured the batting great on Day 3 of the recently concluded fourth Test between India and England.

“Celebrating 50 years of Sunil Gavaskar’s Test debut. The cricketing world paid tribute to the legendary former India Captain Mr Sunil Gavaskar on the occasion of his 50th anniversary of his Test debut for India. #INDvENG” tweeted BCCI.