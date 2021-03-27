Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for novel coronavirus; goes into self-quarantine

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The former India skipper took to social media to confirm the news. The Mumbaikar said that he is currently in home isolation.

Tendulkar made it clear that the rest of his family had tested negative. The 47-year-old also informed that he is following all the required protocols advised by the doctors. Tendulkar expressed his gesture towards healthcare professionals who are helping him and several others in the country.

“I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I’ve tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative,” Tendulkar said in his message on Twitter.

“I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” added the Master Blaster.

Tendulkar was last spotted in the recently concluded Road Safety World Series T20 tournament. He showed all his class and helped India Legends to claim the inaugural title. The ‘Little Master’ amassed 233 runs from 7 matches at an impressive strike-rate of 138.69 with 38 boundaries, including 4 sixes.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan wished Tendulkar to recover in quick time and said he is praying for the legendary cricketer.

“Get well soon Sachin. Wish you the speediest of recoveries. Praying for you,” tweeted Abhishek.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also wished good health to Tendulkar. He wrote: “Get well soon paaji”