Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara expresses happiness as her father leads India Legends to RSWS title triumph

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends sealed the inaugural Road Safety World Series (RSWS) title with a 14-run win over Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka Legends in the final on Sunday (March 21).

All-rounder Yusuf Pathan starred in his team’s victory with an unbeaten 62 and two wickets for 26 that restricted the Lankans to 167/7 in 20 overs, chasing a target of 182. Sanath Jayasuriya was the highest run-getter with a 35-ball 43.

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf went on a rampage by smashing quickfire half-centuries to see India Legends put up a challenging total of 181/4 in 20 overs. Yuvraj played an entertaining knock of 60 from 41 deliveries with four hits to the ropes and as many sixes while Yusuf remained unbeaten on 62 (36) with 4 fours and 5 sixes.

Other than the two big men, captain Tendulkar got a classy 30 which included five fours. For the Islanders, none of their bowlers was impressive as Rangana Herath, Sanath Jayasuriya, Farveez Maharoof and Kaushalya Weeraratne took one wicket each.

As soon as India Legends won the match, Sara Tendulkar shared an Instagram story in which one could see that she was watching the game on her LCD. She uploaded a video of the contest ending with Maharoof’s dismissal on her Instagram.

Sara is an ardent cricket lover and has marked her presence in the cricket stadiums several times. She was last seen cheering for Mumbai Indians (MI) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in UAE.