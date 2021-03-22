Yuvraj Singh advises a cute little fan to wear mask while cheering during the Road Safety World Series match

Yuvraj Singh, the Indian star all-rounder, was in ominous form with both bat and the ball in the recently concluded Road Safety World Series.

During the match against South Africa, he hit four consecutive sixes off Zander De Bruyn to light up Raipur. He smashed a scintillating half-century off just 22 balls. Against West Indies Legends in the first semi-final, the left-handed batsman hit three back-to-back sixes off Mahendra Nagamootoo.

In the final encounter against Sri Lanka Legends, Yuvraj smashed four sixes and four boundaries in his 41-ball 60. He finished the inaugural season of the Road Safety World Series as the highest six-hitter, with 17 maximums from seven matches.

During one of the matches, a little fan was seen cheering for Yuvraj. The 39-year-old saw the video and was mesmerized by it. Calling the little girl a ‘cutie’, Yuvi advised her to wear a mask during these tough times.

“Who’s this cutie ?? Arey ohhhh betajiii stay safe and wear your mask all times,” tweeted Yuvraj.

Cho chweet. Nice to see that kiddie enjoying in the ground. May become a future woman cricketer for India and break many records. My fav stars Sachin, Yuvi, Virat — B Chandrasekar (@BChandr08494405) March 21, 2021

Yuvi retired from all forms of international cricket in June 2019. He played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India, scoring 11,778 runs across formats and also picked up 148 wickets.

The Chandigarh-born was the member of India’s world cup winning squads in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, playing a vital role in bringing home both the titles. In fact, he was the ‘Player of the Series’ at the 50-overs World Cup and lit up the inaugural T20 World Cup by becoming the first-ever batsman to hit six sixes in an over in the shortest format of the game.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends sealed the Road Safety World Series by defeating Sri Lanka Legends in the summit clash. The Men in Blue posted a challenging 181/4 on the board, thanks to Yusuf Pathan’s blistering 62 not out off 36 balls as he added an 85-run partnership for the 4th wicket with Yuvraj.

In reply, Sri Lanka Legends finished at 167/7 in 20 overs. Sanath Jayasuriya was their top-scorer with 43 off 35.