Shahid Afridi confirms his daughter’s marriage with Shaheen Shah Afridi

For the last few days, fans have been speculating about Shahid Afridi’s elder daughter Aqsa’s marriage with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi. Now, Shahid has spilt the beans about the same and revealed that both families came together after Shaheen’s family had made a formal approach. The former Pakistan all-rounder offered his blessings to Shaheen both and off the field while making the announcement.

“Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field,” tweeted Afridi.

Shaheen’s father Ayaz Khan also confirmed that he had sent the proposal to Shahid’s family for his son, and it has been accepted.

“We are very happy and both families have been in discussions for the last few months and hopefully now dates will be finalised soon,” Ayaz was quoted as saying by TOI.

Both Afridi and Shaheen were last seen in action in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, which was postponed after several positive cases of coronavirus were found out in Karachi.

Shaheen is one of the emerging young talents of Pakistan cricket. He made his international debut through a T20I against the West Indies in Karachi in April 2018. The left-arm pacer went on to earn his ODI and Test debut in the same year and has since become a key part of Pakistan’s fast bowling unit.

In his short career of 15 Tests, 21 ODIs and 22 T20Is, Shaheen has picked up 48, 45 and 24 wickets, respectively.