SRH captain David Warner shares a much-awaited fitness update ahead of IPL 2021

IPL 2021 is set to begin from April 9, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening fixture. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are scheduled to play their first match on April 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). And ahead of the start of the tournament, SRH captain David Warner has shared a much-awaited fitness update with his fans.

Warner suffered a groin injury during the ODI series against India last year. He was ruled out of the three-match T20I leg and first two Tests. The southpaw then made a hasty comeback in the last two matches because of Australia’s batting woes.

There were several concerns about his participation in the upcoming IPL. However, the SRH skipper has cleared the air regarding his fitness and said he is ready for the challenges ahead.

“I am feeling good while batting and completely ready for the challenges ahead”, Warner said after scoring a match-winning century against Tasmania in the ongoing Marsh Cup.

Warner’s record as SRH captain

David Warner became Sunrisers Hyderabad captain in 2015. The Kalanithi Maran owned franchise acquired the Aussie opener’s services at the 2014 IPL Auction. But in IPL 2014, Shikhar Dhawan and Darren Sammy captained the Orange Army. Warner amassed 528 runs in 14 innings for SRH that year.

After taking over the team’s reins, the Sydney-born has scored at least 548 runs in every IPL season. He has won the IPL Orange Cap twice. On top of that, Warner led Sunrisers to title triumph in 2016 and himself aggregated 848 runs at a 150+ strike rate that year.