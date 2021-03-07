Sri Lanka Cricket announce 17-man squad for West Indies Test series

Dimuth Karunaratne has returned to the Sri Lankan Test team as Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced a 17-man squad for the upcoming two-match series against West Indies.

Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Vishwa Fernando and Lasith Embuldeniya – who were not picked for the limited series – boarded the flight for the Caribbean on Saturday night.

“The National Cricket Selectors have chosen the following squad to play the 02 Match Test Series vs West Indies. The squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa,” the SLC said in an official statement.

All-rounder Dasun Shanaka, who had missed the flight to West Indies due to the US visa issue, will now travel via France and is expected to join his teammates during the tour’s ODI segment.

The first Test starts on March 21, and the second and final game is scheduled for March 29.

Sri Lanka has levelled the three-match T20I series after winning the second game by 43 runs on Friday (March 5).

The third and final T20I will take place on Sunday, followed by three ODIs at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on March 10, 12 and 14.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya.