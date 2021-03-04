Steve Smith names the foreign player he would love to have in Australia’s T20I team

Australia’s genius batsman Steve Smith is representing New South Wales in the ongoing 2021 edition of the Marsh One-Day Cup tournament – a limited-overs cricket competition in Australia’s domestic circuit. Although the Australian team is currently in New Zealand for the T20I series, Smith isn’t a part of the Aussie squad.

So far, all the teams in Marsh Cup have played only one game, and NSW are at the top in the points table. Under Pat Cummins‘ leadership, NSW have defeated Victoria by 59 runs where Smith was the Player of the Match after he played a remarkable knock of 127 runs off 124 balls.

The next game of NSW is against Western Australia starts on Sunday (March 14) at North Sydney Oval. Before that, Smith took to his official Instagram handle to host an interactive Question and Answer (Q & A) session with his fans. He answered many queries associated with his personal as well as professional life.

During the chat symposium, Smith revealed his current favourite T20 player. He was asked by a fan: “If you could have any foreign player in the Australian team, who and why?”. The 31-year-old said that it depends on the format of the game but named West Indies hitter Nicholas Pooran as his favourite T20 player.

“What format? My current favourite T20 player in Pooran. What a beautiful pure swing,” said Smith.

The former Australian captain was also quizzed about his thoughts on the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC). New Zealand have already qualified for WTC’s finals – which will take place at Lords Cricket Ground.

England, who are facing India in the ongoing fourth Test at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, has been out of the WTC race after losing the third Test against the Virat Kohli-led side.

On the other hand, Australia are still in the race given if England manages to beat India in the ongoing Test to level the series 2-2. However, if India defeats England or the match ends in a draw, India will book a place in the WTC final.

Smith gave his views on the ongoing fourth match between India and England and said he would cheer for the English team. He said: “Great concept. I’ll be cheering for England this week. Not sure you’ll hear me say that again, though.”