Twitter reactions: Darren Bravo’s century powers West Indies to a series sweep over Sri Lanka

  • West Indies defeated Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI to complete a clean sweep.

  • Darren Bravo scored his fourth ODI century.

West Indies complete clean sweep over Sri Lanka in ODI series (Image Source: @WindiesCricket)
Darren Bravo‘s fourth One-Day International (ODI) hundred helped West Indies bag a comprehensive series sweep over Sri Lanka at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday. The hosts chased down the 274-run in the third and final ODI with five wickets in hand and won the series 3-0.

Windies openers Evin Lewis and Shai Hope, who had struck century stands in the last two games, failed to repeat their performance in the 3rd ODI as Lewis was cleaned up by Suranga Lakmal in the fifth over.

On the other hand, Hope continued his golden form and smashed yet another half-century of the three-match leg. He formed a crucial 109-run stand with Bravo for the third wicket before Thisara Perera got rid of him.

Bravo reached the triple-figure mark in the 45th over with a boundary. It was his first ODI ton since June 2016.

Bravo scored 102 from 132 balls with the help of five fours and four sixes. WI skipper Kieron Pollard showed positive signs with the bat as he smashed unbeaten on 53 from 42 balls to take West Indies over the finish line.

For his century, Bravo has adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ while Hope was named ‘Player of the Series’.

Earlier, Sri Lanka batted first and posted 274/6 in their allotted 50 overs. Danushka Gunathilaka (36) and Dimuth Karunaratne (31) gave their team a good opening stand, but the middle-order failed to capitalise.

Thanks to young gun Ashen Bandara and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga who bailed out their side and took them to a competitive total. While Bandara scored unbeaten 55, Hasaranga contributed with 60-ball 80 and stayed at the crease till the end.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

