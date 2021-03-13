Twitter reactions: Evin Lewis’ century propels West Indies to series-clinching win over Sri Lanka

  • West Indies defeated Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Friday.

  • Evin Lewis scored his fourth ODI century in the match.

Evin Lewis hits his 4th ton in ODIs (Image Source: Twitter)
West Indies opener Evin Lewis smashed his fourth One-Day International (ODI) hundred to guide his team to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday. The second match win also helped Windies clinch the three-match series 2-0 with one ODI to play.

Chasing 274 to win, the hosts got off to a flying start as Lewis shared in a dominating 192-run opening stand with the centurion in the previous fixture Shai Hope.

In the 37th over, Lewis reached his fourth century in the 50-over format. He made 103 off 121 balls with the help of 8 fours and 4 sixes before Lakshan Sandakan removed him. Soon after Lewis’ dismissal, Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera packed Hope’s inning for 84.

The Caribbeans lost a few more wickets in quick succession, but the damage was already done. Nicholas Pooran stayed unbeaten on 35 to take his team over the finish line in the final over with five wickets in hand.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first, but the decision went horribly wrong after they collapsed to 50/3 in the ninth over. However, Danushka Gunthilaka came to the rescue and scored a dazzling 96 to take his side up to a competitive score.

Gunathilaka, who was controversially given out for obstructing the field in the series opener, slammed 10 fours and three maximums in his crucial knock.

The final ODI of the series will take place at the same venue on Sunday.

