Twitter reactions: Evin Lewis’ century propels West Indies to series-clinching win over Sri Lanka

West Indies opener Evin Lewis smashed his fourth One-Day International (ODI) hundred to guide his team to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday. The second match win also helped Windies clinch the three-match series 2-0 with one ODI to play.

Chasing 274 to win, the hosts got off to a flying start as Lewis shared in a dominating 192-run opening stand with the centurion in the previous fixture Shai Hope.

In the 37th over, Lewis reached his fourth century in the 50-over format. He made 103 off 121 balls with the help of 8 fours and 4 sixes before Lakshan Sandakan removed him. Soon after Lewis’ dismissal, Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera packed Hope’s inning for 84.

The Caribbeans lost a few more wickets in quick succession, but the damage was already done. Nicholas Pooran stayed unbeaten on 35 to take his team over the finish line in the final over with five wickets in hand.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first, but the decision went horribly wrong after they collapsed to 50/3 in the ninth over. However, Danushka Gunthilaka came to the rescue and scored a dazzling 96 to take his side up to a competitive score.

Gunathilaka, who was controversially given out for obstructing the field in the series opener, slammed 10 fours and three maximums in his crucial knock.

The final ODI of the series will take place at the same venue on Sunday.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Congratulations to @windiescricket on a series win. Superb effort by Evin lewis and Shai Hope. Being able to finish the inngs will do Nicholas Pooran the world of good. Very important win @Coachsim13 👍👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Ian bishop (@irbishi) March 12, 2021

Well played @danushka_70 and also the @windiescricket Congratulations on the series win #WIvSL — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) March 13, 2021

A nail biting finish to win the series with one more ODI to go!! Well done boys!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#MenInMaroon #cgcoralisle #WIvSL pic.twitter.com/scVBra0imi — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 12, 2021

Windies won the 2nd ODI by 5 wickets and seal the series with game to go. #WIvSL pic.twitter.com/1gOFvHGroH — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) March 12, 2021

It’s all over in Antigua and Windies Cricket have won by 5 wickets and go 2-0 up in the series with Evin Lewis scoring 103 👏👏👏#CricketPlayedLouder #WIvSL #Rally #Cricket pic.twitter.com/JoPDbvePcP — CPL T20 (@CPL) March 12, 2021

West Indies win & seal a series victory against Sri Lanka! After a brief scare, Nicholas Pooran's cameo at the tail end of the innings secured victory for the men in maroon.#WIvSL | https://t.co/HcYetJGzo6 pic.twitter.com/EGKpuQHdK3 — ICC (@ICC) March 12, 2021

Evin Lewis 103(121) including 8 fours & 4 sixes, Hope 84(108) including 8 fours and Pooran 35*(38) including 4 fours helped West Indies to chase down 274 runs with 5 wickets & 2 balls left against Sri Lanka and take 2-0 lead in three match ODI series. #WIvSL pic.twitter.com/192HYGOsjN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 13, 2021

Well done @KieronPollard55 and @Coachsim13 and the @windiescricket team on another series win vs @OfficialSLC following from @ACBofficials and @cricketireland. Building nicely under this leadership group and happy to see the progress. — samuel badree (@qmanbad) March 12, 2021

The last time we beat Sri Lanka in an ODI series it was 2008 😲 — Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) March 12, 2021

A very responsible innings from Evin Lewis comes to an end. Almost done the job. #WIvSL Brilliant 💯 — Yash Verma (@Yash170603) March 12, 2021

Really like the team Windies are building in ODIs! If they get hetmyer in for Darren bravo and Cottrell or maybe Anderson Phillip instead of Shepherd, they'll be a really good side! #WIvSL — Anirudh (@late_Swing_) March 13, 2021

Highest score by West Indies player against Sri Lanka in ODIs at home venue 116 – Brian Lara at Bridgetown, 2003

110 – Shai Hope at North Sound, 2021

109 – Chris Gayle at Kingston, 2013

103 – EVIN LEWIS at NORTH SOUND, 2021***

94 – Chris Gayle at Bridgetown, 2003#WIvSL pic.twitter.com/ExKc8i3XPT — Thurunu Jayasiri (@ThurunuJ) March 12, 2021

Highest ODI partnerships for West Indies v Sri Lanka (any wicket):

192 – 1st wkt – E Lewis (103) & SD Hope (84) – Antigua 2021

182 – 3rd wkt – DL Haynes (105) & IVA Richards (181) – Karachi 1987 (WC)

165 – 3rd wkt – AB Barath (113) & RR Sarwan (75) – Colombo (SSC) 2011#WIvSL — Arthur_S (@allanholloway) March 12, 2021