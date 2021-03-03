NZ vs AUS: WATCH – Aaron Finch plays a stunning switch-hit shot for a six off Ish Sodhi in 3rd T20I

Posted On / /

  • Aaron Finch roared back in form with a brilliant fifty in 3rd T20I vs New Zealand.

  • Finch scored 69 from 44 deliveries to help Australia post a total of 208/4.

NZ vs AUS: WATCH – Aaron Finch plays a stunning switch-hit shot for a six off Ish Sodhi in 3rd T20I
Aaron Finch hits a switch-hit six (Screengrab: @Sparknzsport)

Australian skipper Aaron Finch found his lost form after he exhibited a top-quality show in the third T20 International (T20I) against New Zealand at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday (March 03).

The Victorian scored 69 runs off 44 balls with the help of 8 fours and two sixes. The Aussie skipper played many impressive shots during his tremendous knock. However, one shot through which Finch scored the 13th half-century of his T20 international career grabbed the maximum eyeballs.

It all happened in the 12th over of Australian innings bowled by Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi. The right-armer bowled a typical leg-cutter around the off-stump line. But Finch decided to play a fancy shot. He changed his grip and played a remarkable switch hit into the stands at sweeper cover.

Here is the video:

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne heaped praises on Finch and said when the southpaw is in good touch, he is as good as there in the world.

“You look at Aaron Finch’s record in international cricket at T20, you can see why the selectors (backed him),” said Warne as quoted by Fox Cricket.

“You can see the way he captain’s the side, you see the way the players play for him, and just his record, it’s such a good record. When he’s in form at the top, he’s as good as there is in the world, he’s No.3 in the T20 rankings. It’s a very timely knock this one,” he added.

Apart from Finch, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also showed good signs with the willow after he smashed 70 from just 31 deliveries laced up with eight fours and five humungous sixes.

Youngster Josh Philippe played a handy knock of 43 off 27 balls with the help of four boundaries, including a maximum. The visitors ended up scoring a massive total of 208/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Aaron Finch, Video

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021