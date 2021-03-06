WATCH – Virender Sehwag rolls back the clock with first-ball-four in Road Safety World Series

Posted On / /

  • India Legends defeated Bangladesh Legends on Friday.

  • Virender Sehwag scored a brilliant unbeaten 80 off 35 balls.

Virender Sehwag hits first ball four in Road Safety series (Screengrab: @Colors_Cineplex)

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar rolled back the years on Friday when they came to bat in the ongoing Road Safety World Series for the India Legends team. They made an unbeaten match-winning opening stand of 114-runs against Bangladesh Legends.

Sehwag showed his vintage avatar by starting the India chase of 110 runs with a scintillating four off the first ball bowled by Bangladesh veteran Mohammed Rafique. Sehwag was well known for beginning his innings with a boundary in international cricket, and he replicated the same at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Viru just didn’t stop there as he smashed another four on the very next delivery through the extra cover region. As if this wasn’t enough, Sehwag then went for the full monty and slammed a remarkable six over long-on.

On the penultimate delivery of the over, Sehwag hit his third boundary and then took a single on the last ball to collect as many as 19 runs from the first over.

Here is the video:

On the last delivery of the fifth over bowled by Alamgir Kabir, Sehwag smashed another maximum to brought up his half-century from just 20 balls. In the 11th over, the 42-year-old hit his fifth six of the innings to take India over the finish line.

While Sehwag finished with unbeaten 80 runs off 35 balls, Tendulkar scored 33 from 26 deliveries. When it comes to team standings, India Legends are at the top of the table with 12 points. Last year, they had won two games when the season was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

After the match, Sehwag revealed that Tendulkar had asked him to bat quickly that’s why he was in a hurry.

“Sachin told me to finish quickly, and that’s why I was in a hurry. Yesterday I had a five-minute Nets session; that’s it. My batting was simple, see the ball and hit the ball. Just keep it simple,” said Sehwag while receiving the Player of the Match award.

