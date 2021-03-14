Twitter reactions: Rashid Khan’s 7-fer outshine Sean Williams’ 151 as Afghanistan trump Zimbabwe in 2nd Test

Posted On / /
Advertisement
Rashid Khan, Sean Williams (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Rashid Khan‘s career-best 7-wicket haul outshined Sean Williams‘s unbeaten 151 as Afghanistan registered a 6-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second Test at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. With the win, Afghanistan also levelled the two-match series 1-1.

Zimbabwe skipper Williams showed tremendous skills and scored a fighting hundred. He was pretty well assisted by all-rounder Donald Tiripano, who smashed his maiden half-century to help Zimbabwe take a 107-run lead in the second innings after being asked to follow-on.

While Williams stayed unbeaten on 151, Tiripano missed out on his maiden Test century by mere five runs.

Despite coming from a finger injury, leg-spinner Rashid bowled as many as 99.2 overs against Zimbabwe in the second Test and picked 11 wickets, including a seven-wicket haul in the second innings. It was also the second occasion when a bowler bowled that many overs in a Test match. In 1998, Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan had delivered 113.5 overs against England at The Oval.

Earlier, Zimbabwe were bundled out for 287 in their first innings against Afghanistan’s 545/4. The Asghar Afghan-led side rode on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s maiden double hundred to declare their first innings at 545/4. Shahidi became the first Afghan batsman to score a double century in the longest format.

Williams scored 264 runs in the series at an impressive average of 52.80. For the phenomenal performance, the Zimbabwe skipper was named ‘Player of the Series’. After the game, Williams reckoned that the first innings let them down in the second Test.

“I thought it was a fantastic series; winning a Test match in 2 days was a remarkable feat. Coming to this Test, our first innings let us down; we lost the series in 60 minutes. I commend the guys for the fight,” Williams said at the post-match presentation.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Rashid Khan, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.