Twitter reactions: Rashid Khan’s 7-fer outshine Sean Williams’ 151 as Afghanistan trump Zimbabwe in 2nd Test

Rashid Khan‘s career-best 7-wicket haul outshined Sean Williams‘s unbeaten 151 as Afghanistan registered a 6-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second Test at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. With the win, Afghanistan also levelled the two-match series 1-1.

Zimbabwe skipper Williams showed tremendous skills and scored a fighting hundred. He was pretty well assisted by all-rounder Donald Tiripano, who smashed his maiden half-century to help Zimbabwe take a 107-run lead in the second innings after being asked to follow-on.

While Williams stayed unbeaten on 151, Tiripano missed out on his maiden Test century by mere five runs.

Despite coming from a finger injury, leg-spinner Rashid bowled as many as 99.2 overs against Zimbabwe in the second Test and picked 11 wickets, including a seven-wicket haul in the second innings. It was also the second occasion when a bowler bowled that many overs in a Test match. In 1998, Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan had delivered 113.5 overs against England at The Oval.

Earlier, Zimbabwe were bundled out for 287 in their first innings against Afghanistan’s 545/4. The Asghar Afghan-led side rode on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s maiden double hundred to declare their first innings at 545/4. Shahidi became the first Afghan batsman to score a double century in the longest format.

Williams scored 264 runs in the series at an impressive average of 52.80. For the phenomenal performance, the Zimbabwe skipper was named ‘Player of the Series’. After the game, Williams reckoned that the first innings let them down in the second Test.

“I thought it was a fantastic series; winning a Test match in 2 days was a remarkable feat. Coming to this Test, our first innings let us down; we lost the series in 60 minutes. I commend the guys for the fight,” Williams said at the post-match presentation.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Brilliant effort by the boys in Blue winning test match is always special. Move on to t20 now . 🇦🇫🇦🇫🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/VMYKhpT4JT — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 14, 2021

Afghanistan has now won Test matches against…

– Ireland by 7 wickets at Dehradun on 18 Mar 2019

– Bangladesh by 224 runs at Chittagong on 9 Sep 2019

– Zimbabwe by 6 wickets at Abu Dhabi on 14 Mar 2021#AfgvZim — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 14, 2021

Congratulations to @ACBofficials team on winning #AFGvZIM 2nd test match.Good Performance by Afghan Captain Asghar & @Hashmat_50 what an amazing double ton and last but not the least brilliant bowling @rashidkhan_19 took 11 wickets. — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) March 14, 2021

Donald Tiripano gets dismissed at 95. This means that the only 'Donald' to score a hundred in international cricket remains Donald Bradman.#AFGvZIM — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 14, 2021

Most balls faced by a number 9 batsmen in Test innings : 359 – Saqlain Mushtaq(🇵🇰) 1996

297 – SCJ Broad(🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿) 2010

268 – JEC Franklin(🇳🇿) 2006

260 – JT Murray🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿) 1966

258 – DT Tiripano(🇿🇼) 2021*#AFGvZIM — Sooraj Ayyappan (@SoorajAyyappan_) March 14, 2021

Rashid Khan has bowled more overs in this Test match (99.2 overs) than he bowled in the last two Big Bash seasons combined (94.2 overs).#AFGvZIM https://t.co/ssvw8RADvP — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) March 14, 2021

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼🏏 Test Top Scores batting at number 9. Donald Tiripano is now leading 👏🏿🔥. Congrats mate.#Cricket #AFGvZIM #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/sFLDD9R6jE — NapStar Da Ghettokid (@Oct7Libra) March 14, 2021

Test Cricket At his Best

150 Stand Comes up between Williams And Tripano.

From 142-7 to 294-7

Brilliant fight Back.#AFGvZIM — Meerab Rizwan (@Tehseenreal) March 14, 2021

Afghanistan win the second Test by six wickets and level the series 1-1 👏 Who impressed you the most in this match?#AFGvZIM ➡️ https://t.co/Go0bOAx1vG 📷 @AbuDhabiCricket pic.twitter.com/KaybfQshi3 — ICC (@ICC) March 14, 2021

The partnership between Sean Williams and Donald Tiripano is now the longest in terms of balls faced between a Zimbabwean pair for any wicket since Staurt Carlisle and Trevor Gripper batted for 487 balls against Sri Lanka in 2002.#AFGvZIM — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) March 14, 2021

What a game in Abu Dhabi. Williams and Tiripano have now put on 170 for the 8th wicket. And Rashid Khan has bowled 89 overs in the match! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 14, 2021