Twitter reactions: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh star as India Legends crush South Africa Legends

  • India Legends defeated South Africa Legends on Saturday.

  • Yuvraj Singh scored a sensational 52 off 22 balls.

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh (Image Source: @RSWorldSeries)
Batting phenoms Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Saturday. They helped India Legends register a thumping 56-run victory over South Africa Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2021.

Both Tendulkar and Yuvraj smashed their maiden half-centuries of the tournament and guided India to post the highest total of 204/3 in 20 overs. While the Mumbaikar scored 60 off 37 balls, the Chandigarh-lad contributed 52 from 22 deliveries.

Tendulkar smashed 10 boundaries, including a six. On the other hand, Yuvi showed his vintage avatar and slammed 6 sixes, including 4 in an over. He also collected two fours.

In reply, South Africa Legends could only manage to reach 148/ 7 in their allotted 20 overs, thereby losing the contest by 56 runs.

The opening pair of Morne van Wykand Andrew Puttick was the only major highlight in South Africa’s innings. They added 87-runs and gave their side a solid start, but other batsmen failed to carry on the momentum.

While Van Wyk scored 48 runs from 35 deliveries, Puttick smashed 41 runs. Apart from the duo, no other stroke maker was able to cross even the 25-run mark.

Yusuf Pathan was the pick of the bowler for India Legends, picking three wickets for 34 in his quota of 4 overs. Yuvraj, who shined with the willow, contributed with the bowling as well. He bagged a couple of scalps for 18 in three overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

