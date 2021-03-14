Twitter reactions: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh star as India Legends crush South Africa Legends

Batting phenoms Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Saturday. They helped India Legends register a thumping 56-run victory over South Africa Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2021.

Both Tendulkar and Yuvraj smashed their maiden half-centuries of the tournament and guided India to post the highest total of 204/3 in 20 overs. While the Mumbaikar scored 60 off 37 balls, the Chandigarh-lad contributed 52 from 22 deliveries.

Tendulkar smashed 10 boundaries, including a six. On the other hand, Yuvi showed his vintage avatar and slammed 6 sixes, including 4 in an over. He also collected two fours.

In reply, South Africa Legends could only manage to reach 148/ 7 in their allotted 20 overs, thereby losing the contest by 56 runs.

The opening pair of Morne van Wykand Andrew Puttick was the only major highlight in South Africa’s innings. They added 87-runs and gave their side a solid start, but other batsmen failed to carry on the momentum.

While Van Wyk scored 48 runs from 35 deliveries, Puttick smashed 41 runs. Apart from the duo, no other stroke maker was able to cross even the 25-run mark.

Yusuf Pathan was the pick of the bowler for India Legends, picking three wickets for 34 in his quota of 4 overs. Yuvraj, who shined with the willow, contributed with the bowling as well. He bagged a couple of scalps for 18 in three overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Yuvi Paaji almost took us back to 2007 T-20 World Cup. When he gets going it’s complete madness in the stadium. Big man and his love affair with the sixes. @YUVSTRONG12 #RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 pic.twitter.com/HqS86Qk2ek — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) March 13, 2021

Almost 8 years post retirement, @sachin_rt still makes me just as nervous, makes me scream in joy & violent when he gets out.

That cover drive & straight drive got the tears rolling down.

Sixer Singh @YUVSTRONG12 ufff ufff you are just so delightful to watch!#RoadSafetySeries — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) March 13, 2021

Enjoyed batting and contributing for @IndiaLegends1. Loved the effort put in by all the boys today, especially @YUVSTRONG12, @s_badrinath & @iamyusufpathan. Looking forward to the semis. 😃#RoadSafetyWorldSeries 📸: Suman Chattopadhyay pic.twitter.com/1wHE9qEsVt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 13, 2021

Sachin ji what an innings to watch! Since God never retires: may I suggest you put your name in the IPL auction for next year. We thank you in advance 😜♥️ #IndiaLegends #INDLvSAL — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 13, 2021

One of the most beautiful things in cricket, is watching the #PieChucker hitting sixes so easily! @YUVSTRONG12 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 13, 2021

Team India's highest score in death overs – 80 runs. India Legends highest score in death overs – 80 runs.#RoadSafetyWorldSeries — Sooraj Ayyappan (@SoorajAyyappan_) March 13, 2021

Straight drive from Sachin Tendulkar in 2021 – Master on song – believe his age is 47. pic.twitter.com/xUfprRaEac — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 13, 2021

These Shots Made My Day

Thank You Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/QX5799lmlG — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 13, 2021

2007 – SIX sixes in 6 balls. 2021 – 4 sixes in 4 balls. The evergreen, Yuvraj Singh. pic.twitter.com/hEIl5y6d9A — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 13, 2021