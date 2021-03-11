Twitter reactions: Shai Hope’s century steers West Indies to a comfortable win over Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

After clinching the T20I series, West Indies continued their winning momentum in the first One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday. The hosts defeated the visitors by 8-wickets to lead the three-match series 1-0.

West Indies opening batsman Shai Hope scored a tremendous century and marked his return to the game in grand style. Chasing 233, Hope smashed his tenth hundred in the 50-over format and guided Men in Maroon to a comfortable victory.

Hope scored 110 runs from 133 deliveries with the help of 13 boundaries, including a six. The wicketkeeper-batsman was very well assisted by Evin Lewis, who made 65 off 90 balls. The duo added 143-runs for the opening wicket and never allowed the Lankan bowlers to get in the game.

Dushmantha Chameera was the lone wicket-taker for the touring side as he first dismissed Lewis in the 29th over, and then removed Hope in the 43rd over. Chameera conceded 50 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

The least expensive bowler for Sri Lanka was Wanindu Hasaranga, who gave away only 26 runs from 10 overs at an impressive economy rate of 2.60. Despite bowling so good, Hasaranga failed to pick up a single wicket.

Earlier, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side posted 232 on the scoreboard. The pair of Danushka Gunathilaka and Karunaratne stitched a crucial 105-run partnership before Kieron Pollard sent back the Lankan skipper on 52.

Soon Gunathilaka left the crease after becoming just the eighth player in more than 50 years of ODI cricket to be dismissed, obstructing the field. The tourists kept on losing wickets at regular intervals before being bundled out for 232. Youngster Ashen Bandara showed immense batting skills and scored a much-needed half-century down the order to make sure his team crosses the 200-run mark.

Jason Holder and Jason Mohammed bagged two wickets each, while Alzarri Joseph, Pollard and Fabian Allen picked up one scalp apiece.

The second ODI will take place at the same venue on Friday (March 12).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Welcome back Shai Hope, it’s been too long. An innings of elegance, grace and great composure for the West indies.10th ODI century #PureClass👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Ian bishop (@irbishi) March 10, 2021

Shai Hope's average against spinners in ODIs is 88, the highest among all active batsmen in the world. #WIvSL — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 10, 2021

Only Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have scored more ODI runs than Shai Hope since 2018. In this period, Hope has struck 3,102 runs at 61.02.#WIvSL #Cricket — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) March 10, 2021

Kieron Pollard is now been a part of 'obstructing the field' in official cricket, both as a batsman and a fielder. He was out this way in the 2019 PSL, with Luke Ronchi the fielder then.#WIvSL — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 10, 2021

No way, you cannot do that Kieron Pollard 🐐 pic.twitter.com/wLPkPzEhOG — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 10, 2021

A run machine in ODIs! 💯 Today's century was the 6th century for @shaidhope since 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣9️⃣👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/OBikVbWPvQ — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 10, 2021

Danushka Gunathilaka has been given out Obstructing the field. Very difficult to interpret if this was a wilful obstruction. Looks unintentional but has been given out as per the lawspic.twitter.com/CJh3GmzvaN — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 10, 2021

Fastest to score 10 ODI 100s for West Indies 74 inn – Shai Hope*

99 inn – Gordon Greenidge

108 inn – Brian Lara

113 inn – Chris Gayle

120 inn – Viv Richards

135 inn – Desmond Haynes #WIvSL — Sukriti Kuila (@sukriti_kuila) March 10, 2021

10th ODI hundred for Shai Hope from just 74 innings – unbeaten 110 runs from 133 balls including 12 fours & 1 six as West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets and take 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. #WIvSL pic.twitter.com/6vIM4JVujE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 11, 2021

3 – Shai Hope (@windiescricket) has recorded 3 successive ODI half-centuries versus Sri Lanka, scoring 115, 51 and 72 in those knocks (all in 2020). Habit. #WIvSL pic.twitter.com/SqIigrOkEa — OptaJim (@OptaJim) March 10, 2021

So good to watch Shai Hope at the top of his game. Can be an all format linchpin for the West Indies. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) March 10, 2021