Twitter reactions: Shai Hope’s century steers West Indies to a comfortable win over Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • West Indies defeated Sri Lanka in the first ODI by 8 wickets.

  • Shai Hope scored a brilliant century.

Shai Hope hits 10th ODI ton (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

After clinching the T20I series, West Indies continued their winning momentum in the first One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday. The hosts defeated the visitors by 8-wickets to lead the three-match series 1-0.

West Indies opening batsman Shai Hope scored a tremendous century and marked his return to the game in grand style. Chasing 233, Hope smashed his tenth hundred in the 50-over format and guided Men in Maroon to a comfortable victory.

Hope scored 110 runs from 133 deliveries with the help of 13 boundaries, including a six. The wicketkeeper-batsman was very well assisted by Evin Lewis, who made 65 off 90 balls. The duo added 143-runs for the opening wicket and never allowed the Lankan bowlers to get in the game.

Dushmantha Chameera was the lone wicket-taker for the touring side as he first dismissed Lewis in the 29th over, and then removed Hope in the 43rd over. Chameera conceded 50 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

The least expensive bowler for Sri Lanka was Wanindu Hasaranga, who gave away only 26 runs from 10 overs at an impressive economy rate of 2.60. Despite bowling so good, Hasaranga failed to pick up a single wicket.

Earlier, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side posted 232 on the scoreboard. The pair of Danushka Gunathilaka and Karunaratne stitched a crucial 105-run partnership before Kieron Pollard sent back the Lankan skipper on 52.

Soon Gunathilaka left the crease after becoming just the eighth player in more than 50 years of ODI cricket to be dismissed, obstructing the field. The tourists kept on losing wickets at regular intervals before being bundled out for 232. Youngster Ashen Bandara showed immense batting skills and scored a much-needed half-century down the order to make sure his team crosses the 200-run mark.

Jason Holder and Jason Mohammed bagged two wickets each, while Alzarri Joseph, Pollard and Fabian Allen picked up one scalp apiece.

The second ODI will take place at the same venue on Friday (March 12).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Shai Hope, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.