Twitter reactions: Tom Latham’s ton power New Zealand to ODI series win over Bangladesh

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in the second One-Day International (ODI) by five wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday. With the victory, the Black Caps have also sealed the three-match series 2-0 with one game still to go.

Kiwi skipper Tom Latham shined with the willow and took his team over the finish line with a sensational century. The left-handed batsman smashed his fifth ODI hundred and stayed unbeaten on 110 from 108 deliveries, including 10 boundaries.

Apart from Latham, Devon Conway continued his impressive form, scoring 72 off 93 balls with the help of seven fours.

At one stage, the home side were struggling on 53/3 during the chase of 272 runs, but the powerful knocks from Latham and Conway inspired New Zealand to beat the visitors by five wickets.

Mahedi Hasan was the most successful bowler for the Tigers. He conceded only 42 runs in his quota of 10 overs while taking a couple of wickets.

Earlier, Bangladesh managed to post 271/6, thanks to remarkable knocks by captain Tamim Iqbal and lower-order batsman Mohammad Mithun. While Tamim got run out on 78 due to impressive footwork by James Neesham, Mithun remained unbeaten at 73 from 57 deliveries.

For the hosts, spinner Mitchell Santner picked up two wickets, whereas Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson bagged one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

New Zealand win the ODI series! 🇳🇿 An unbeaten 110 from Tom Latham and 72 from Devon Conway guide the @BLACKCAPS to a five-wicket win in Christchurch.#NZvBAN | https://t.co/sxJIk3mZbm pic.twitter.com/fhUaPF1Gju — ICC (@ICC) March 23, 2021

Series win! Tom Latham with an impressive 110* to guide the team home at Hagley Oval after early wickets. Daryl Mitchell with him on 12* in his first bat in ODI cricket. Scorecard | https://t.co/3k0n6E7Eng #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/GoxMt4tD55 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 23, 2021

Really good improvement from Bangladesh, and ultimately a good victory for New Zealand. NZ batting effort not as composed as usual – seemed a bit frenetic at times – but perhaps understandable in absence of Williamson and Taylor. — Andrew (@shortflyslip) March 23, 2021

That short passage of play was possibly decisive. Neesham dropped.

Latham dropped

Latham 4 from a dropped catch

Latham 4 from a misfield. Lucky for NZ, combined with poor cricket and bad luck for Bangladesh. #NZvBAN — Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) March 23, 2021

Captain Tom Latham lead the run-chase with unbeaten 110 runs from 108 balls including 10 fours as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets and take 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/HZjZdKtw3b — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 23, 2021

Tom Latham heaped praise on international newcomer Devon Conway who backed the skipper's 100 with a well-made 72. Catch highlights and the replay, only on Spark Sport #NZvBAN ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/3F6Xkicw2L — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 23, 2021

Nervous nineties, what? ‘Mother of Dragons’ Tom Latham hits his fifth ODI hundred. Exceptional numbers as captain. 🙂 #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/r1bPW1WWgn — Sritama Panda (@cricketpanda_) March 23, 2021

NZ won the ODI series with 1 game to go against Bangladesh.

Fantastic ton by Captain Tom Latham.

Now Bangladesh will do

Nagin 🐍🐍🐍dance — Kartik godara (KG) (@Kartikgodara333) March 23, 2021

Great innings by tom Latham — rod van alphen (@rodvanalphen) March 23, 2021

Well played Skipper Tom Latham and Devon Conway.

NZ won the second ODI by 5 wickets. #NZvBAN — No_One (@NoOne43571215) March 23, 2021

Highest score by a wicket-keeper batsman in an ODI run chase in New Zealand 118 – Adam Gilchrist vs NZ 🇳🇿, 1998

117* – Kumar Sangakkara vs ENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 2015

110* – TOM LATHAM vs BAN 🇧🇩, 2021 ***

110 – Bradd Haddin vs NZ 🇳🇿, 2010#NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/sHCJ8wfOhD — Thurunu Jayasiri (@ThurunuJ) March 23, 2021