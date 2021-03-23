Twitter reactions: Tom Latham’s ton power New Zealand to ODI series win over Bangladesh

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in 2nd ODI to clinch the series.

  • Tom Latham scored a remarkable century in the game.

Tom Latham (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in the second One-Day International (ODI) by five wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday. With the victory, the Black Caps have also sealed the three-match series 2-0 with one game still to go.

Kiwi skipper Tom Latham shined with the willow and took his team over the finish line with a sensational century. The left-handed batsman smashed his fifth ODI hundred and stayed unbeaten on 110 from 108 deliveries, including 10 boundaries.

Apart from Latham, Devon Conway continued his impressive form, scoring 72 off 93 balls with the help of seven fours.

At one stage, the home side were struggling on 53/3 during the chase of 272 runs, but the powerful knocks from Latham and Conway inspired New Zealand to beat the visitors by five wickets.

Mahedi Hasan was the most successful bowler for the Tigers. He conceded only 42 runs in his quota of 10 overs while taking a couple of wickets.

Earlier, Bangladesh managed to post 271/6, thanks to remarkable knocks by captain Tamim Iqbal and lower-order batsman Mohammad Mithun. While Tamim got run out on 78 due to impressive footwork by James Neesham, Mithun remained unbeaten at 73 from 57 deliveries.

For the hosts, spinner Mitchell Santner picked up two wickets, whereas Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson bagged one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Tom Latham, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.