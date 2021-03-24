Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma move up in ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings

Team India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma have made progress in the latest released ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after clinching the five-match home series against England 3-2.

Kohli, who slammed an unbeaten 80 off 52 balls in the series decider at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, went past KL Rahul, and now has 762 rating points. On the other hand, Rohit’s 34-ball 64 in that match has helped him move up three places to the 14th position.

Meanwhile, Rahul has slipped to No. 5 because of his horror run with the bat – scores of 1, 0, 0 and 14 in the first four games.

Despite England losing the series, Dawid Malan, who scored a 46-ball 68 in the last match, continued to top the charts with 892 rating points. Aaron Finch (No. 2) and Babar Azam (No. 3) are the other batsmen in the top five.

Among bowlers, England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has gained one spot to reach No. 4 in T20Is, whereas South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi is at the top position, with a lead of 14 points over the Afghan prodigy Rashid Khan.

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (up 21 places to 24th) and England fast bowlers Jofra Archer (up 12 places to 22nd) and Mark Wood (up 12 places to 27th) have also advanced in the player rankings.