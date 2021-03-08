Virat Kohli wishes wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika on Women’s Day with a heartfelt note

Posted On
  • Virat Kohli has treated fans with a candid photo of his daughter Vamika in Anushka Sharma's arms.

  • Anushka gave birth to Vamika in a Mumbai hospital on January 11.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Vamika (Pic Source: Instagram)
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has shared a heartfelt note for his actress wife Anushka Sharma and their little daughter Vamika.

In the picture uploaded by Virat, Anushka can be seen holding baby Vamika in her arms as the infant places her hand on her mother’s cheek. Vamika was born on January 11 this year.

Virat captioned his post: “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It’s because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women’s Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who’s going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world.”

Pic Source: Virat Kohli’s Instagram

In February, Anushka shared a perfect family picture on social media to announce the name of their first baby. She wrote: “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.”

The celebrity couple and their daughter is currently in Ahmedabad where India won the four-match Test series against England. On Saturday, Virat and Anushka also attended a birthday party hosted by Wriddhiman Saha for his son as the latter turned one.

