VVS Laxman names two players he would pick in India’s T20 World Cup outfit

All teams are currently playing maximum T20 matches and trying out the best possible combination in order to find the suitable mixture of players for the upcoming World Cup. The Virat Kohli-led India have also given a chance to quite a few individuals. Fortunately for them, every cricketer has grabbed the opportunity with both hands to make an immediate impact.

Considering the recent inclusion of some players, former India cricketer VVS Laxman has picked two players that he would include in his 15-man squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The cricketer-turned-commentator named Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, who have been super-impressive in the recently concluded T20I series against England. While Kishan smashed a sensational half-century on his debut game, Surya Kumar also shined with the bat in the second T20I of his career by scoring a remarkable fifty.

“Well, it’s a very tough question because what we have seen in this series is that lot of youngsters have capitalized on their opportunities. But the way Ishan Kishan played in his debut innings and then also the way Suryakumar Yadav played,” said Laxman on Cricket Connected show.

“I think both of them will definitely be in my squad of 15. It’s a tough choice, but I think both of them deserve to play in the Indian squad come to the World Cup,” he added.

Apart from Surya and Kishan, senior bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made his comeback in the series after recovering from injury, also impressed everyone with top-quality bowling.

Sharing his views on Bhuvneshwar’s performance, former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, who was also a part of the chat show featuring Laxman, said Bhuvi had sealed his spot in Team India’s squad for the marque event.

“Without a doubt, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, if he is fit and is in form… because this team has displayed that it is obviously going to go on a form. There is a lot of time remaining from now to the start of the World Cup. In between, there is an IPL tournament as well. So, taking into account how the decisions have been made, I believe that there are still many spots that are up for grabs. Players who were been sidelined have still have a big season lined up between the World Cup selection. So, I would not like to count anybody out of the World Cup contention as yet,” said Bangar.