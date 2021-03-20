WATCH: Bangladesh batsman Mohammad Mithun gets out in the worst way against New Zealand

New Zealand cruised to a comfortable win over Bangladesh in first of the three-match ODI series at the University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday.

After winning the toss, New Zealand elected to bowl in order to test the visitors. The decision proved right as Bangladesh were reduced to 42/3 in the 14th over.

After that, they kept on losing successive wickets and eventually crumbled for 131. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers for the Black Caps with 4 wickets for 27.

Batting second, the hosts easily reached the set-target inside 22 overs, with Martin Guptill (38) and Henry Nicholls (49 not out) crushing the bowlers.

Mohammad Mithun’s unfortunate dismissal

Bangladesh batsman Mohammed Mithun had to walk back to the pavilion after being dismissed in an unlucky way.

It all happened in the 24th over of the first innings. Mahmudullah nailed a straight drive off New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham. In an attempt to stop the ball in his follow-through, Neesham ended up touching it with his nails as it went on to hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

Mithun, who while backing up, was found outside his crease and adjudged run-out by the third umpire.

Here’s the video: