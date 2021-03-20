WATCH: Chris Gayle thanks India, PM Narendra Modi for donating COVID-19 vaccines to Jamaica

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Jamaica have received 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines from India.

  • Chris Gayle thanked India PM Narendra Modi for sending COVID-19 vaccines to the Caribbean nation.

Chris Gayle, Narendra Modi (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle has thanked India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to Jamaica. He has joined the list of several former and current West Indies cricketers who have thanked India for sending 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to the Caribbean nation.

“Honourable Prime Minister Modi, people of India and Government of India, I want to thank you for the donation of vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it, thank you so much. India I will be seeing you soon and thanks once again,” Gayle said in a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Indian High Commission in Jamaica.

“The Universe Boss,” tweeted the Indian High Commission showing pictures of R. Masakui – the High Commissioner of India – and Gayle having a candid chat at the office.

On the work front, Gayle will be in India for IPL 2021 starting from April 9. After conquering the Bengaluru crowd for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gayle made a quiet move to Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) in 2018 and made an instant impact with another strong season that included a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Gayle had a fine season in 2020 where he was on the verge of getting his 7th IPL century but got out on 99. He struck 3 half-centuries and scored a total of 288 runs from 210 balls that he faced. Could this be his last season in IPL? Well probably, but he is sure to summon a “Gaylestorm” in India.

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Chris Gayle, Video

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.