WATCH: Chris Gayle thanks India, PM Narendra Modi for donating COVID-19 vaccines to Jamaica

West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle has thanked India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to Jamaica. He has joined the list of several former and current West Indies cricketers who have thanked India for sending 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to the Caribbean nation.

“Honourable Prime Minister Modi, people of India and Government of India, I want to thank you for the donation of vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it, thank you so much. India I will be seeing you soon and thanks once again,” Gayle said in a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Indian High Commission in Jamaica.

“The Universe Boss,” tweeted the Indian High Commission showing pictures of R. Masakui – the High Commissioner of India – and Gayle having a candid chat at the office.

The Universe Boss! Chris Gayle called on High Commissioner Shri R. Masakui at the Indian High Commission in Kingston. He thanked India for gifting the COVID-19 Vaccines to Jamaica and shared how much he loves being in India. The Indian High Commission wished Chris Gayle all the very best for IPL 2021.

On the work front, Gayle will be in India for IPL 2021 starting from April 9. After conquering the Bengaluru crowd for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gayle made a quiet move to Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) in 2018 and made an instant impact with another strong season that included a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Gayle had a fine season in 2020 where he was on the verge of getting his 7th IPL century but got out on 99. He struck 3 half-centuries and scored a total of 288 runs from 210 balls that he faced. Could this be his last season in IPL? Well probably, but he is sure to summon a “Gaylestorm” in India.