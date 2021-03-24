WATCH – ‘IPL KA Apna Mantra’: The Official Anthem Of IPL 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had revealed the full schedule for the IPL 2021 last month, and now it’s time for the anthem of the world’s biggest franchise league.

Star Sports India, the official broadcasters of IPL, have shared a video of the same on their social media handles as the countdown begins for the 2021 season. The anthem features a player each from all eight IPL franchises, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who can be seen grooving to the beats of the peppy number.

Here’s the video:

#VIVOIPL 2021 Anthem salutes the new, bold and confident spirit of India. Let’s all believe in #IndiaKaApnaMantra. Tell us what you think will be your team's Success Mantra this season.#VIVOIPL 2021 – Starts from April 9th !@Vivo_India @StarSportsIndia @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/Um7UsCDCkY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2021

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will have a face-off with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season-opener on April 9. The first game of IPL 2021 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

All the matches will take place behind closed doors in six cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata – amid strict COVID-19 protocols.

IPL 2020 was conducted in the UAE last year, where the league and knockout games were played across three venues due to the pandemic, but the T20 extravaganza will be making a return to India this year.