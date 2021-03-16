WATCH: Jonty Rhodes rolls back the clock with a spectacular one-handed run-out in Road Safety World Series

On Monday, South Africa Legends registered their fourth victory in the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21. The African side defeated Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur to qualify for the semi-finals.

South Africa Legends openers Andrew Puttick and Morne van Wyk completely dominated the Bangladesh Legends bowlers and never allowed them to come back in the match. Both Puttick and van Wyk comfortably chased the target by forming an unbeaten 161-run stand for the opening wicket.

Both the batters scored half-centuries and took their team to the third spot in the points table, currently headed by Sri Lanka Legends. While Puttick smashed an unbeaten 82 from 54 deliveries with the help of nine fours and one six, Van Wyk contributed 69 not out off 62 balls with nine boundaries.

Earlier, during the first innings, South Africa Legends captain Jonty Rhodes rolled back the clock as he produced a sensational run-out to draw first blood on the opposing team.

It all happened on the final delivery of the 4th over bowled by Makhaya Ntini. The right-handed bowler delivered a back of a length ball which batsman Mehrab Hossain just gently tapped in front of the point and ran for a quick single.

Rhodes, who was positioned at the point region, quickly grabbed the ball and fired a bullet one-handed throw to dismantle the stumps at the bowler’s end. Hossain was well short of his crease, and Rhodes ended up effecting a classic run-out.

Watch the video here:

After Hossain’s dismissal, Bangladesh Legends kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could only manage to post 160/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Nazimuddin (32) and middle-order batsman Aftab Ahmed (39), along with Hannan Sarkar (36), were the main contributors of Bangladesh innings.

For South Africa, Ntini and Thandi Tshabalala were the pick of the bowlers as both of them bagged two wickets each.