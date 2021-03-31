WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan performs a ‘Bhagra’ with Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan showed his scintillating form in the recently concluded ODI series against England. In three matches, Dhawan accumulated 169 runs at an impressive average of 56.33 and finished the ODI leg as the third-highest run-getter. Apart from his on-field heroics, the Delhi-lad is also known for his fun-loving nature off the field.

During the lockdown period last year, Dhawan had shared several videos of him breaking into dance with his family. Now, again he showed his dance moves with India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal‘s wife, Dhanashree Verma, who is a professional choreographer and a well-known dancer.

Both Dhawan and Dhanashree set the stage on fire while shaking their legs on the hit Punjabi number.

Watch the video here:

Dhanashree was staying with Yuzvendra during the India-England series. The couple on Tuesday left Pune to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhawan, on the other hand, will join up with Delhi Capitals (DC) squad. The Capitals will play the fourteenth season without the presence of their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, who sustained a shoulder injury during the first ODI in Pune.

In the absence of Iyer, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been handed over the duties to lead the team. Reacting to his appointment as DC skipper, Pant had said: “Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I’ve always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled.”