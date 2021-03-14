WATCH: Yuvraj Singh hits four consecutive sixes off Zander De Bruyn in Road Safety World Series

In the 13th match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series in Raipur, India Legends all-rounder Yuvraj Singh brought back memories from the past by smashing four sixes in a row of South Africa Legends medium-pacer Zander De Bruyn.

It all happened on the 18th over of the first innings when Yuvraj assaulted De Bruyn, leaving the home crowd in awe.

Yuvraj, who missed the first ball of the over, was at his vintage best as he flicked the next one over mid-wicket before hitting two more in the over.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 14th over, Yuvraj finished with a 22-ball 52, hitting six sixes and two boundaries as he pushed India Legends’ score to 204 for 3 in 20 overs.

Once a King! always a King ❤️ That high bat-lift, his lazy elegance and the way he times the ball with ferocious power! When he is on song, There's no pleasing sight than Yuvraj Singh in world cricket!

“It was great to relive those memories where I could hit sixes at will. After the fourth one, I thought there’s a chance to hit the fifth if it is in my arc. The wicket was a bit sticky and two-paced but we got the runs on the board,” Yuvraj said during the innings break.

In reply to India’s mammoth total, South Africa could only muster 148/7 losing the contest by 56 runs.

Brief scores:

India Legends 204/3 in 20 overs (Sachin Tendulkar 60, Yuvraj Singh 52 not out, S Badrinath 42, Yusuf Pathan 23, Manpreet Singh Gony 16; Monde Zondeki 2/35) beat South Africa 148/7 in 20 overs (Andrew Puttick 41, Morne van Wyk 48; Yusuf Pathan 3/34, Yuvraj Singh 2/18) by 56 runs.