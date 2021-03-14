WATCH: Yuvraj Singh hits four consecutive sixes off Zander De Bruyn in Road Safety World Series

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • India Legends all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hit 4 sixes on the trot in Raipur.

  • Yuvraj Singh remained unbeaten on 52 off 22 deliveries in the Road Safety World Series fixture against South Africa Legends.

Yuvraj Singh (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

In the 13th match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series in Raipur, India Legends all-rounder Yuvraj Singh brought back memories from the past by smashing four sixes in a row of South Africa Legends medium-pacer Zander De Bruyn.

It all happened on the 18th over of the first innings when Yuvraj assaulted De Bruyn, leaving the home crowd in awe.

Yuvraj, who missed the first ball of the over, was at his vintage best as he flicked the next one over mid-wicket before hitting two more in the over.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 14th over, Yuvraj finished with a 22-ball 52, hitting six sixes and two boundaries as he pushed India Legends’ score to 204 for 3 in 20 overs.

Here’s the video:

“It was great to relive those memories where I could hit sixes at will. After the fourth one, I thought there’s a chance to hit the fifth if it is in my arc. The wicket was a bit sticky and two-paced but we got the runs on the board,” Yuvraj said during the innings break.

In reply to India’s mammoth total, South Africa could only muster 148/7 losing the contest by 56 runs.

Brief scores:

India Legends 204/3 in 20 overs (Sachin Tendulkar 60, Yuvraj Singh 52 not out, S Badrinath 42, Yusuf Pathan 23, Manpreet Singh Gony 16; Monde Zondeki 2/35) beat South Africa 148/7 in 20 overs (Andrew Puttick 41, Morne van Wyk 48; Yusuf Pathan 3/34, Yuvraj Singh 2/18)  by 56 runs.

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Video, Yuvraj Singh

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.