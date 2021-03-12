West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Head to Head record

The second ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka will take place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday (March 12). After winning the opening game, the hosts are already ahead with 1-0 in the three-match series.

In the first fixture, the visitors got a solid start from openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Dimuth Karunaratne. However, they failed to capitalise after that and could only manage to post a paltry score of 232. The home side easily chased down the target, thanks to a sensational century by Shai Hope.

Now, Sri Lanka have no choice but to bounce back and win the second ODI in order to stay alive in the series.

Pitch report:

The track at Viv Richards stadium tends to assist bowlers, which was seen in the series opener as well. Medium pacers and spinners will again have their impact on the game.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 61 | West Indies Won: 29 | Sri Lanka Won: 29 | Tied: 0 | No result: 3

Playing Combination:

West Indies

After winning the first game comfortably, there is no room for the Men in Maroon to make any changes in their final XI.

WI XI: Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka would be forced to make at least one change as all-rounder Angelo Mathews has pulled out of the remaining West Indies tour due to personal reasons. Another veteran all-rounder Thisara Perera might replace Mathews in the second game.

SL XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan.