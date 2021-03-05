West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination and Head to Head record

The second T20I of the three-match series between West Indies and Sri Lanka is ready to begin on Friday (March 05) at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The home side are ahead with 1-0 after registering victory in the series opener. From a hat-trick to 6-sixes in an over, the first T20I had everything.

The visitors need to improve every aspect of the game as they lacked in batting as well as bowling. On the other hand, the hosts completely dominated the proceedings. First, the Caribbeans managed to restrict Lankans at a paltry score of 131 and then chased it down by slamming as many as 13 sixes in their innings.

Pitch report:

Spinners had a decent game in the previous match because the pitch at Coolidge Cricket Ground usually gets slower as the game progresses. The touring side need to post a big total as West Indies have too many power hitters who can easily clear the boundary.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 12 | West Indies Won: 6 | Sri Lanka Won: 6 | Tied: 0

Playing Combination:

West Indies

Despite the batting failure of Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran, the home team managed to dominate the Lankans in the first game as skipper Kieron Pollard smashed 6-sixes in an over to indicate what kind of a team West Indies is. For the second game, the hosts would not look to change the winning combination.

WI XI: Kieron Pollard (c), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards, Kevin Sinclair.

Sri Lanka

Although the Angelo Mathews-led team lost the first game badly, but there were some positives too. And Sri Lanka would rather be looking to change some tactics than the playing combination.

SL XI: Angelo Mathews (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera.