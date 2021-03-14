West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Head to Head record

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua will host the third and final T20I of the three-match series between West Indies and Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The home side have already sealed the series after winning the first two fixtures. They will be looking to win another game in order to accomplish a clean sweep.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be playing for pride and look to register a win in the dead rubber that shall also help them begin the upcoming Test series on a positive note.

Pitch report:

The track at North Sound assist good support to batsmen, and fans may expect a decent game. Medium-pacers will have their impact on the game, as seen in the previous two matches.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 62 | West Indies Won: 30 | Sri Lanka Won: 29 | Tied: 0 | No result: 3

Team Combination:

West Indies

The Windies have already sealed the series, so they don’t have reasons to change the XI unless to try out those who didn’t play the first two fixtures.

WI XI: Kieron Pollard (c), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen/ Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein/ Kevin Sinclair.

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanka can return to the playing XI as he is likely to be out of quarantine following a visa-related delay to his arrival. Spinning all-rounder Ramesh Mendis can come into the XI as well.

SL XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Oshada Fernando/Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan/ Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep.