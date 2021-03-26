‘Where is Bumrah?’ Netizens react humorously as Sanjana Ganesan resumes work

India paceman Jasprit Bumrah, who got married to TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa on March 15, is currently on leave from national duty. Only close relatives attended his wedding function in Goa due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

On Friday (March 26), Bumrah’s wife came back to the studios and was seen hosting the pre-match show for the ongoing second One Day International (ODI) between India and England. Sanjana is a part of Star Sports’ team alongside VVS Laxman and Irfan Pathan.

After spotting Sanjana in the pre-match show, fans couldn’t stop themselves from asking about the absence of Bumrah. The right-arm speedster has not played for India since the third Test against England last month. He is likely to make his return in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians (MI).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

She is back at work 😲😲

This Sanjana (Ganesan) is not a papa ki pari.. She's back to work not so long after marrying Jasprit Bumrah. #INDvENG — Mayank (@kmayank9) March 26, 2021

Post their marriage, both Sanjana and Bumrah had taken to their respective social media accounts to share the big news.

“Overwhelmed by all the love we’ve been showered with over the last few days. We’ve been reading all your messages & wishes with the biggest smiles on our faces! Thank you,” Sanjana had tweeted.

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives, and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana,” Bumrah had written on the micro-blogging website.