Who will be the world’s best cricketer in 2025? Ravindra Jadeja wins the internet with a riveting response to Rajasthan Royals’ query

Indian fans are waiting eagerly for the much-anticipated return of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. He had injured his thumb during India’s tour of Australia and hasn’t played a match since then.

The Saurashtra-lad is a three-dimensional player who contributes immensely to all departments of the game. In fact, his social media game is also on point as he keeps his fans amused through his humorous posts and remarks.

Jadeja once again showed a glimpse of his side-splitting attitude when he left a noteworthy comment on his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals‘ Instagram post. It all happened after Royals posted a photo asking their followers to name the cricketer who will become the world’s best in 2025.

Taking cognisance of the Royals’ post, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder wrote his name with a flexed bicep emoji, leaving everyone in splits. Even the Royals were happy as they ended the debate by acknowledging Jadeja’s remark.

Here is the conversation:

Jadeja has played 51 Tests, 168 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 50 T20Is for Team India. He has represented Royals, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Super Kings and Gujarat Lions in the cash-rich league.

The senior Indian player has played as many as 184 games in the IPL. Ahead of the IPL 2021 auctions, Jaddu was retained by the MS Dhoni-led CSK for the upcoming fourteenth season of the lucrative league. Jadeja has taken 114 wickets in IPL – which is 11th highest and eighth among Indian players.