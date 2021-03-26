Yuvraj Singh flaunts his new hairstyle; Kim Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and others react

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, on Thursday, took to Instagram to flaunt his new hairstyle. While sharing the picture of his latest hairdo, Yuvraj asked his fans about their views.

“Yes or no or maybe?” he wrote on social media.

Reacting to the same, current Team India all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja took a friendly dig at the retired limited-overs legend and wrote:

“Yupi pa kya the or kya ho gaye (What you were, and what you have become).”

India opener Shikhar Dhawan and Bollywood actress Kim Sharma were impressed by Yuvraj’s suave look and reacted to the post. “Pajhi poorer Badshaah lag rahe ho,” Dhawan wrote.

“Boyyyyyyeee badshaahhh,” commented Irfan Pathan.

Yuvraj’s new hairstyle has been a hit on social media and the post has garnered nearly 6.81 lakh likes in less than 24 hours.

Yuvraj was recently in action in the 2020-21 Road Safety World Series, held in Raipur. He was a part of team India Legends that was captained by legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

The Chandigarh-born was at his vintage best in the tournament, scoring over 190 runs from six innings at an explosive strike-rate of 170.18.

Twice in the Twenty20 competition, Yuvraj smashed four sixes in an over and gave cricket fans across the world a glimpse of his big-hitting prowess.

In the final against Sri Lanka Legends, Yuvraj scored a 41-ball 60 and put on a match-winning 85-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Yusuf Pathan.