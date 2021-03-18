Road Safety World Series: WATCH – Yuvraj Singh smacks 4 sixes in an over against West Indies Legends

Not so long ago, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had turned back the clock by slamming four consecutive sixes in an over against South Africa Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20.

The Chandigarh-lad once again showed his vintage avatar when he played the first semi-final of the competition against West Indies Legends at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday.

In a high-scoring clash, Yuvraj completely demolished the Windies attack, especially in the penultimate over of India Legends innings when he smashed Mahendra Nagamootoo over the rope four times, with three of them coming on the trot.

Yuvraj’s scintillating effort took India Legends beyond the 200-run mark. He played 20 balls and scored unbeaten 49 runs at a breathtaking strike-rate of 245. Overall, Yuvi slammed seven boundaries, including 6 humungous sixes.

“God answered my prayers”: Yuvraj on his sensational knock

Apart from Yuvraj, skipper Sachin Tendulkar smashed yet another fifty in the tournament as he scored 65 from 42 balls. Yusuf Pathan played a quickfire unbeaten knock of 37 off 20 balls to help India Legends post 218/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, West Indies Legends showed tremendous fight but fell 12 runs short of the total. The likes of Dwayne Smith (63), Narsingh Deonarine (59) and captain Brian Lara (46) played crucial innings but failed to take their side over the finish line.

Yuvi, who was named ‘Player of the Match’, said he was lucky as Nagamootoo dropped a sitter of him in the game. The left-handed attacking batsman said he was just waiting for spinners to go for a full-monty in the match.

“I think I got lucky again, got dropped. In these tournaments, I see guys getting dropped, and I never got dropped before. So God answered my prayers, I guess. They were bowling Tino early, so I was just waiting for the spinners,” said Yuvraj at the post-match presentation.

Yuvraj praised India Legends after they qualified for the tournament’s final, saying said they could beat any team at the moment.

“The way we’re playing at the moment, we should be able to beat whoever makes the final. We’re focusing on our own cricket. The crowd has been amazing,” added Yuvraj.