Yuvraj Singh hilariously trolls Jasprit Bumrah amid talks of pacer’s wedding

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was recently released from the Indian squad for the fourth and final Test against England which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad.

As per reports, Bumrah had asked BCCI for leave as he is set to enter the wedlock. His wedding is likely to keep him out of the ODI series too. The 50-overs leg will be played under a biosecure environment in Pune, starting March 23.

“Speaking to ANI, sources in the BCCI in the know of developments have confirmed that the pacer is set to get married soon and has taken a leave to prepare for the same,” the news agency reported.

“He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day,” the source was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Bumrah’s former teammate Yuvraj Singh has left a noteworthy remark on the speedster’s latest social media activity. Yuvraj’s hilarious dig has become the talk of the town.

Here’s how Yuvraj trolled Bumrah with his one-liner on Twitter:

Paucha marun pehle yah jhadu ?😁🤪 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 2, 2021

In the ongoing series against Joe Root & Co., Bumrah played two Tests in which he picked up four wickets all of them were scalped in the first game. He also missed the second Test as a part of the workload management policy. In the third Test, Bumrah bowled only six overs as the pitch was helping spinners which resulted in the hosts’ favour as they won the match by 10 wickets.