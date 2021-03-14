Yuvraj Singh reveals why he didn’t hit 5th six after smashing four maximums in a row in the Road Safety match

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock on Saturday (March 13) when he played a sensational knock against South Africa Legends in the 13th match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2021.

The Chandigarh-lad scored a quickfire 52 runs from just 22 deliveries with the help of 2 fours and 6 sixes.

During the 18th over of India Legends’ innings, Yuvi reminded many of his 2007 World T20 heroics of 6 sixes in one over when he slammed seamer Zander de Bruyn for four back-to-back hits in the stands. Several fans believed that Yuvraj would once again replicate his 2007 World Cup act, however, he did not do that.

After the game, Yuvraj revealed that he wanted to hit the fifth six but changed his mind because, during that situation, it was important for him to have the strike in the next two overs in order to take India Legends to a massive total.

“I was looking to hit the fifth consecutive six because I remember that there was one dot ball in the over. And I was waiting for the bowler to bowl in my areas. So after the fourth sixes, I was looking for fifth six, but there were also two overs to go, so I decided to rotate the strike and bat till the end to have a big score,” said Yuvraj as quoted by ANI.

“The wicket was really good, and the South had won the last game. So I wanted to bat till the end and am happy to do that,” he added.

Yuvraj remained unbeaten on 52 and guided India Legends to a massive 204/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Before Yuvraj’s magnificent inning, skipper Sachin Tendulkar also entertained supporters with 37-ball 60.

In reply, South Africa Legends could only manage to post 148/7 in their stipulated 20 overs, to lose the contest by 56 runs.