AB de Villiers hints at his international comeback for South Africa after IPL heroics

South African prolific batsman AB de Villiers has again shown his desire to make an international comeback for the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India later this year.

The 37-year-old bid farewell to international cricket in 2018 but remains one of the world’s most explosive T20 stroke makers. He showed a glimpse of such in the Sunday afternoon fixture in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, slamming an unbeaten 76 off 34 balls for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The destructive knock from the former Proteas skipper helped RCB register a clinical win and capture the top spot of the points table.

Post the game, De Villiers confirmed that he would be holding discussions with his former teammate and current national head coach of Cricket South Africa (CSA) Mark Boucher regarding his comeback in the international arena.

“I haven’t had a discussion with Bouchy (Mark Boucher) yet. We are lined up to have a chat somewhere during the IPL, but yes, we have been talking about it,” said De Villiers as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“Last year, he asked me if I would be interested. And I said, ‘absolutely’. And come the end of the IPL, we will have a look at where we are regarding my form and my fitness. Also, the situation with his team – he’s got to look at his guys who have been performing well over the last while,” added the Pretoria lad.

De Villiers said that he is waiting for Boucher’s words after the end of the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league and then plan his return.

“If there’s no space for me, so be it. If I can slot in there, it will be fantastic if all those things fall in place. Waiting for Bouchy towards the end of the IPL, and we will then plan accordingly,” De Villiers added further.