Athiya Shetty wishes boyfriend KL Rahul on his birthday; her father Suniel reacts

India cricketer KL Rahul turned 29 on Sunday (April 18). His girlfriend Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to shared a goofy post to wish him. The Bollywood actress uploaded two pictures on the cricketer’s birthday and expressed how ‘grateful’ she is to have him.

She captioned the photos, “Grateful for you, happy birthday,” and added a birthday cake and a brown heart emoji.

Suniel Shetty, Athiya’s father, was one of the first to drop a comment on her post. He wrote, “Truly” with a black colour heart emoji. Fellow Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya commented, “My cuties.”

Fans too flooded Athiya’s post with love-struck and heart emojis as one inquisitive fan commented, “So cute when’s the wedding.”

Athiya and Rahul’s relationship

Athiya and Rahul have been dating for quite a while now. The Karnataka batsman made his relationship official with the actress through a post on her birthday in 2019. Since then, the two are often spotted leaving a comment on each other’s social media posts.

On the work front, Rahul is currently playing in the 14th season of the India Premier League (IPL) for Punjab Kings (PBKS). He is the captain of the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise.

On the other hand, Athiya was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is yet to sign a new project due to ongoing COVID-19.