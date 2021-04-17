IPL 2021: Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta in awe of Shahrukh Khan after the game vs Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) young gun Shahrukh Khan proved his worth in the eighth game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. Although his side faced an embarrassing loss, but the Tamil Nadu cricketer impressed everyone, including the team’s co-owner Preity Zinta with his dazzling and mature batting display.

Despite Deepak Chahar‘s phenomenal bowling (4/13) that led PBKS to bow down at 106/8 in their stipulated 20 overs, Shahrukh rose to the occasion and played a stunning knock of 47 runs from 36 deliveries at a strike rate of 130.56, including 4 fours and 2 sixes.

In reply, the pair of Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali stitched a crucial stand of 66 runs for the second wicket to help MS Dhoni and Co. register their first victory in the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league. While Moeen top-scored with 46 off 31 balls, Du Plessis smashed an unbeaten 36 from 33 deliveries.

After the match, Zinta took to Twitter and wrote some praiseworthy comments for Shahrukh. She acknowledged the 25-year-old for batting well under pressure. The Bollywood diva also lauded PBKS bowlers for showing a good display.

“Not our night tonight but a few positives. #SRK batted so well under pressure & bowlers came back stronger from the previous game. Better to move on & put this behind us. Hopefully, there will be a lot of learning from tonight @PunjabKingsIPL Really well played CSK! #PBKSvsCSK”, Zinta wrote on Twitter.

Although Shahrukh ended up involving in a losing side, he spent quality time with legend Dhoni after the game. MSD was spotted providing some valuable tips to the youngster who had a good match with the willow.

The official Twitter handle of IPL shared the adorable picture where Dhoni can be seen talking to Shahrukh.