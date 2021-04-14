Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan picks his favourite Mumbai Indians’ player

After losing their first match of the IPL2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Mumbai Indians (MI) were preparing for their next against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday at the same venue.

Ahead of the clash, Abhishek Bachchan took part in the Star Sports’ show Cricket Live and shared some fond memories of the game.

The Junior Bachchan was invited to promote his recently released movie ‘The Big Bull’. Bachchan said that he is a fan of cricket and has been watching the IPL since its inception in 2008.

The Bollywood star further added that he has been a constant supporter of MI over the years.

When asked to pick his favourite IPL player among the current lot in the MI camp, the 45-year-old took no time in paying tribute to Harbhajan Singh, who was recently bought by KKR. He said that ‘Bhajji’ is one of his close friends and has performed well for the blue team over the years.

He even went on to add that Keiron Pollard, another MI team member, has been the pillar of strength and the backbone of the team.

“Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh) is a friend of mine and when he was playing with us, he was absolutely immense. Polly (Pollard), of course, has been a pillar of strength and the backbone of the team for so long. He’s my favourite,” said ‘The Big Bull’ actor.

He asserted that it would be wrong for any MI fan to choose anyone except the fantastic captain, Rohit Sharma, as their favourite MI players.

“I think it will be wrong for any MI fan to choose anybody other than our captain fantastic, Rohit Sharma,” Abhishek added.

MI has lifted the trophy five times, which is the maximum for any IPL team and is looking forward to winning it consecutively for the third year this time.

Meanwhile, inTuesday’s encounter, MI defeated KKR by ten runs. Batting first, the current champions looked in good shape before they fell to the lethal bowling of Andre Russell and posted 152 on board.

KKR were all set to win the match until Rahul Chahar raided through their ranks in the second innings, and could only put 142-7, ten runs short of MI’s total.