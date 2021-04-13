Twitter reactions: MI makes a sensational comeback to stun KKR in Chennai – IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday in a nail-biting thriller.

Chasing the paltry target of 153, KKR opener Nitish Rana continued from where he left in the previous fixture, where he had smashed 80 off just 56 balls. The left-handed batsman followed that up with a fantastic 50 from 40 deliveries.

Rana formed a crucial 72-run partnership with Shubman Gill before MI spinner Rahul Chahar send shockwaves to the KKR batting unit by dismissing the top-four batters. Chahar broke the opening partnership by dismissing Shumban for 33. He then removed Rahul Tripathi (5), Eoin Morgan (7) and Rana (57).

Rana’s dismissal followed a collapse as KKR could not get over the line, and Mumbai won the contest to register their first victory of IPL 2021.

Earlier, Andre Russell‘s career-best bowling figures saw Mumbai getting bowled out for 152 runs in their allotted 20 overs. The Caribbean superstar bowled just two overs in the match and bagged a five-wicket haul for 15 runs. Russel’s incredible effort with the ball propelled Kolkata to become the first team to bundle Mumbai out in the IPL since 2018.

Not only this, but Russell also registered the best bowling figures by a KKR bowler in the cash-rich league. He leapfrogged Sunil Narine, who had claimed a fifer for 19 runs against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2012.

For the defending champions, Surya Kumar Yadav and skipper Rohit Sharma were the highest scorers. While Surya scored a scintillating 56 from 36 deliveries at an impressive strike rate of 155.56, featuring seven fours and two sixes.

On the other hand, Rohit contributed 43 off 32 balls packed with four boundaries, including a maximum.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2021

What a comeback from @mipaltan superb death bowling display by MI bowlers. Congratulations on the victory. @IPL #MIvKKR #IPL2021 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 13, 2021

Brilliant at the end from #MI. But #KKR those last few overs??? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 13, 2021

What a fight to the end by Mumbai Indians! Great comeback! And that last over from Boult! Feel like I come here every night to type ‘it went down to the wire’ 😂 got to love IPL. Congrats MI. #KKRvMI #IPL2021 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 13, 2021

MI to KKR- Dekha aapne laparwahi ka.natija.

To defend 31 from 30 balls with 7 wickets of the opposition in hand is something which not many sides can defend. Brilliant bowling display from @mipaltan .#MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/dIdd603wKL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2021

Fabulous 18th over by Krunal, with Russell and DK out there to concede just 3 was mind boggling!#MIvsKKR #MI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 13, 2021

Brilliant captaincy from Rohit. Sensed Andre Russell wouldn't take a chance early on & attacked him with men around. Created a chance. Saved Bumrah for Russell. Chahar bowled brilliantly. Fantastic comeback. MI have won 22 out of 28 IPL games v KKR #KKRvsMI — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 13, 2021

An absolute thriller of a game here at The Chepauk. @mipaltan win by 10 runs to register their first win of #VIVOIPL 2021 season. Scorecard – https://t.co/CIOV3NuFXY #KKRvMI #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/PJzQL2HPbJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2021

How did that just happen? Needed 31 off 30 balls. Lost by 10 runs with three wickets still in the hut. In between, #MI dropped Russell twice. Incredible Premier League has given us yet another freakish result. #KKRvMI #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 13, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav is the CricViz Player of the Match, recording a Match Impact of +28. Second top scorer, second fastest scorer – looked absolutely gorgeous but was playing on a different pitch to everyone else. Form of his life. #IPL2021 — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 13, 2021

KKR played the reputation of the opposition than the ball or the situation. Should have stuck to their natural game and won it easily. #KKRvsMI — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) April 13, 2021

A mid inning batting collapse is the true test of your ultra aggressive batting approach. If that's how you have decided to play an entire season, then there is no reason to stop irrespective of how many wickets you lose. Can't have half measures like KKR did today. — cricBC (@cricBC) April 13, 2021

Bumrah dropped the catch of Russell in the 18th over, then KKR needed 19 from 12 balls then he just give 4 runs – He is just above everyone in death. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 13, 2021

Wouldn’t have even been his first hat trick in the 20th over of a T20 innings. Andre Russell, what a player. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) April 13, 2021

Best bowling figures for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL history: Andre Russell – 5/15 vs MI, Apr 2021

Sunil Narine – 5/19 vs Kings XI, Apr 2012

Varun Chakravarthy – 5/20 vs DC, Oct 2020

Shoaib Akhtar – 4/11 vs DD, May 2008#KKRvMI #IPL2021 #KKR pic.twitter.com/aM92btdCgZ — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) April 13, 2021

Andre Russell in IPL: – A fifty in less than 20 balls

– Hits a boundary (4/6) every four balls

– SR of 181.83

– A five-wicket haul

– Man of the tournament twice (2015, 2019) #KKRvMI #KKRvsMI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 13, 2021

🏏😎 FIELD DAY FOR DRE RUSS ! Andre Russell casts a spell on the MI batsmen with a brilliant fifer, having bowled just 2️⃣ overs 👏🏻 📷 IPL • #MIvKKR #andrerussell #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/GYN4HWSnsL — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) April 13, 2021

Andre Russell to Mumbai Indians batting lineup- pic.twitter.com/FAkl5VWJu4 — sʜɪᴠᴜ ♡ (@Shivu_Memes) April 13, 2021