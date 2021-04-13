Twitter reactions: MI makes a sensational comeback to stun KKR in Chennai – IPL 2021

  • Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.

  • Rahul Chahar picked up four wickets for 27 runs in the game.

MI beat KKR in a thrilling game (Image Source: @IPLT20)
Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday in a nail-biting thriller.

Chasing the paltry target of 153, KKR opener Nitish Rana continued from where he left in the previous fixture, where he had smashed 80 off just 56 balls. The left-handed batsman followed that up with a fantastic 50 from 40 deliveries.

Rana formed a crucial 72-run partnership with Shubman Gill before MI spinner Rahul Chahar send shockwaves to the KKR batting unit by dismissing the top-four batters. Chahar broke the opening partnership by dismissing Shumban for 33. He then removed Rahul Tripathi (5), Eoin Morgan (7) and Rana (57).

Rana’s dismissal followed a collapse as KKR could not get over the line, and Mumbai won the contest to register their first victory of IPL 2021.

Earlier, Andre Russell‘s career-best bowling figures saw Mumbai getting bowled out for 152 runs in their allotted 20 overs. The Caribbean superstar bowled just two overs in the match and bagged a five-wicket haul for 15 runs. Russel’s incredible effort with the ball propelled Kolkata to become the first team to bundle Mumbai out in the IPL since 2018.

Not only this, but Russell also registered the best bowling figures by a KKR bowler in the cash-rich league. He leapfrogged Sunil Narine, who had claimed a fifer for 19 runs against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2012.

For the defending champions, Surya Kumar Yadav and skipper Rohit Sharma were the highest scorers. While Surya scored a scintillating 56 from 36 deliveries at an impressive strike rate of 155.56, featuring seven fours and two sixes.

On the other hand, Rohit contributed 43 off 32 balls packed with four boundaries, including a maximum.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

