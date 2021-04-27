Chris Lynn urges Cricket Australia to arrange a charter flight for bringing players back home after IPL 2021

Chris Lynn, a member of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad, has requested Cricket Australia to book a charter flight for his compatriots once the Indian Premier League (IPL) is over.

Three Australian players, including Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, have already cut short their stay in India and have withdrawn from the remainder of the IPL. Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins are some of the chief Australian players who have decided to continue playing in the T20 tournament.

Lynn expounded that since CA makes 10% from every IPL contract of the Australian players, the latter might help its sportsperson fly home securely. The Queensland player made the request due to a surge in the number of covid-19 cases in India.

“I texted back that as Cricket Australia make 10% of every IPL contract was there a chance we could spend that money this year on a charter flight once the tournament is over?” Lynn told News Corp media.

Taking view of the grim condition, Lynn pointed out that the players are going for vaccination next week and hoped that the government would accept his request.

“I know there are people worse off than us. But we are going from a really tight bubble and are getting vaccinated next week, so hopefully, the government will let us get home on a private charter,” Lynn stated.

Talking about his plans, Lynn stated that he wasn’t looking to get back home before the end of the cash-rich league. The 31-year-old was proud of the fact that he, along with other players, have been entertaining people in these tough times.

“Obviously India is in chaos at the moment. But we are at least giving people something to smile about by playing the tournament,” Lynn added.

IPL’s regular leg ends on May 23, with qualifiers and eliminators to follow before the final on May 30.

Meanwhile, Australia has decided to stop flights from India and other red-zone countries due to the ongoing pandemic.